J-hope Drops New Single Sweet Dreams Featuring Miguel

BTS’ J-hope has made a striking solo comeback with Sweet Dreams, his latest single featuring R&B sensation Miguel. Released today, the track blends smooth R&B, pop, and hip-hop influences, creating a hypnotic late-night anthem. J-hope’s effortless flow pairs perfectly with Miguel’s soulful vocals, making for a mesmerizing collaboration that highlights both artists’ versatility.

First teased during his Hope on the Stage world tour, Sweet Dreams is described by Big Hit Music as “a heartfelt serenade that expresses the genuine desire to boldly love and be loved.” The track continues J-hope’s exploration of genre-crossing sounds, further cementing his identity as a boundary-pushing solo artist.

Accompanying the single is a visually stunning music video that transports viewers into a surreal dreamscape. Floating houses, flying cars, and even dancing dogs set the scene as J-hope navigates this whimsical world. Miguel also makes a special cameo, adding to the dreamlike aesthetic.

- Advertisement -

Sweet Dreams marks J-hope’s second solo release since completing his military service in October 2024, following his collaboration with Pharrell Williams and Don Toliver on LV Bag.

As excitement builds around his solo work, j-hope is also taking his Hope on the Stage world tour to 14 cities worldwide. The tour will kick off in North America before heading to Asia, with highly anticipated stops in the Philippines, Japan, Singapore, and Thailand.

With Sweet Dreams, J-hope once again proves his ability to innovate and captivate, delivering a track that’s both fresh and deeply immersive.