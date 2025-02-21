back to top
Don Toliver, J-Hope & Pharrell Williams Drop Sleek New Collab “LV Bag”

A fusion of melodic rap, luxury, and effortless cool

By Hit Channel
In
Hip-Hop

Houston rapper Don Toliver is back, teaming up with BTS’ J-Hope and Pharrell Williams for a slick new track, “LV Bag”. Combining Toliver’s smooth melodic rap, Pharrell’s signature production, and J-Hope’s dynamic delivery, the track oozes luxury, confidence, and effortless cool.

Though the title nods to designer fashion, “LV Bag” is about more than just the flex—it’s a celebration of success, lifestyle, and the hustle that fuels it. The track’s laid-back yet hypnotic beat blends smooth bass lines, subtle synths, and a rhythm that keeps listeners hooked.

Originally debuted as the soundtrack for Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Fall/Winter 2025 runway show in Paris—curated by Pharrell and Nigo—the song quickly became one of the most anticipated releases of the year. With J-Hope attending the event as a global ambassador, the hype only grew, and now, with its official drop, “LV Bag” delivers the ultimate flex-heavy anthem.

This release also marks J-Hope’s first music drop since completing his military service in October 2024, setting the stage for his highly anticipated solo comeback in March.

Stream “LV Bag” now and step into a world of style, confidence, and next-level production.

Friday, February 21, 2025

