Monegros Desert Festival 2025 Unveils First 90 Artists & Stage Takeovers

On July 26, 2025, Monegros Desert Festival transforms the Spanish desert into a raver’s paradise, bringing together 150+ artists, 50,000 attendees, and 13 stages for an unmatched 22-hour experience.
Now in its 32nd edition, Monegros is a rite of passage for electronic music lovers, where the spirit of the rave thrives in an extreme yet breathtaking setting. Founders Cruz and Juan Arnau promise new stages, collaborations, and surprises, ensuring this year’s edition surpasses all expectations.
First 90 Artists Announced
The 2025 lineup kicks off with major acts across techno, house, drum and bass, hip-hop, dub, and psytrance, featuring:
Live Performances: Pendulum Live leads the charge with an explosive show ahead of their first album in over a decade.
Techno Titans: Richie Hawtin, Laurent Garnier, Indira Paganotto, Adam Beyer, Joseph Capriati, Len Faki, and Nico Moreno deliver relentless beats.
Hard & Industrial Techno: I Hate Models, Oguz, Vendex, and Héctor Oaks push boundaries with their high-energy sound.
House & Underground Grooves: Seth Troxler, Ben Sims, Cinthie, and Enzo Siragusa bring deep, funk-driven beats.
Beyond Techno – Hip-Hop, Dub & Psytrance: Reggae legend Protoje, Spanish rapper Foyone, and psytrance maestro DJ Tristan round out the diverse lineup.
Epic Stage Takeovers & Unique DJ Showdowns
Monegros unites the global dance music community, with exclusive stage collaborations from:
Awakenings (Amsterdam) – The world’s biggest techno brand takes over the desert.
Brunch Electronik (Barcelona) – House and techno legends curate an unforgettable stage.
240 km/h & Unreal (Germany) – High-speed beats and industrial energy for hard dance lovers.
Additionally, a brand-new DJ format, ‘Face-2-Face’ battles, debuts at the festival, bringing a competitive edge to B2B sets.
The Ultimate Rave Playground
Monegros is more than a festival—it’s a temporary city built in the desert, featuring:
New shaded areas & 80+ water stations for cooling down.
Digitalized lockers & improved facilities for added convenience.
Relaxing ‘oases’ to recharge before the next set.
“This Is Not for You” – The Monegros Challenge
Monegros’ slogan, “This Is Not for You,” dares ravers to embrace the intensity of the experience.
“There are two types of Monegrinos: those who already are and those who don’t know it yet,” say founders Cruz and Juan Arnau. “We’re pushing the limits to create the festival of a lifetime.”
More artists and surprises to be revealed soon!
Get tickets now at monegrosfestival.com.
Lineup (A-Z)
Adam Beyer b2b Ilario Alicante
Adrián Mills F2F ?????
Andres Campo
Anetha
Arapu b2b Priku
Azyr
Bad Boombox
Basswell b2b Only Numbers
Baugruppe F2F 90
Ben Hemsley
Ben Sims
Blawan b2b SHDW
Boris Brejcha
CARV
Cera Khin b2b Shlømo
Chlär
Chris b2b Aaron b2b Julian (30 years Liberator)
Cinthie
Clara Cuvé
Cloudy F2F Barbara Lago
Dennis Cruz
DJ Tristan
Dvaid F2F Human Error
Dyen
Elli Acula
Enzo Siragusa
Faenna (Live)
Fatima Hajji
Foyone (Live)
Freddy K
Funk Tribu
Future.666 F2F Uberkikz
Grace Dahl
Héctor Oaks
HiTMiLØW F2F Kim Swim
I Hate Models
Indira Paganotto
Jimi Jules b2b Trikk
Joseph Capriati
Kuko F2F Diøn
Laurent Garnier
Layla Benitez
Len Faki
Luciid b2b Skryption
Mac Declos F2F Lacchesi
Marco Faraone
Marrøn
Mathame
Mind Against
Miss Monique
Nico Moreno
Noise Mafia
Oguz
ØTTA
Paco Osuna
Parfait b2b Franck
Pawlowski
Pendulum (Live)
Pole Position
Protoje (Live)
Quest
Regal b2b Salome
Richie Hawtin
Rødhåd b2b Fadi Mohem
Rossi.
Santa Salut (Live)
Serafina F2F Fumi
Seth Troxler b2b Mau P
Shy FX
SPFDJ
Vandal
Vendex (AV Show)
Vil F2F Cravo
Yanamaste F2F Chlär
Zwilling F2F Wilderich