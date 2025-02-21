Monegros Desert Festival 2025 Unveils First 90 Artists & Stage Takeovers

On July 26, 2025, Monegros Desert Festival transforms the Spanish desert into a raver’s paradise, bringing together 150+ artists, 50,000 attendees, and 13 stages for an unmatched 22-hour experience.

Now in its 32nd edition, Monegros is a rite of passage for electronic music lovers, where the spirit of the rave thrives in an extreme yet breathtaking setting. Founders Cruz and Juan Arnau promise new stages, collaborations, and surprises, ensuring this year’s edition surpasses all expectations.

First 90 Artists Announced



The 2025 lineup kicks off with major acts across techno, house, drum and bass, hip-hop, dub, and psytrance, featuring:

Live Performances: Pendulum Live leads the charge with an explosive show ahead of their first album in over a decade.

Techno Titans: Richie Hawtin, Laurent Garnier, Indira Paganotto, Adam Beyer, Joseph Capriati, Len Faki, and Nico Moreno deliver relentless beats.

Hard & Industrial Techno: I Hate Models, Oguz, Vendex, and Héctor Oaks push boundaries with their high-energy sound.

House & Underground Grooves: Seth Troxler, Ben Sims, Cinthie, and Enzo Siragusa bring deep, funk-driven beats.

Beyond Techno – Hip-Hop, Dub & Psytrance: Reggae legend Protoje, Spanish rapper Foyone, and psytrance maestro DJ Tristan round out the diverse lineup.

Epic Stage Takeovers & Unique DJ Showdowns



Monegros unites the global dance music community, with exclusive stage collaborations from:

Awakenings (Amsterdam) – The world’s biggest techno brand takes over the desert.

Brunch Electronik (Barcelona) – House and techno legends curate an unforgettable stage.

240 km/h & Unreal (Germany) – High-speed beats and industrial energy for hard dance lovers.

Additionally, a brand-new DJ format, ‘Face-2-Face’ battles, debuts at the festival, bringing a competitive edge to B2B sets.

The Ultimate Rave Playground



Monegros is more than a festival—it’s a temporary city built in the desert, featuring:

New shaded areas & 80+ water stations for cooling down.

Digitalized lockers & improved facilities for added convenience.

Relaxing ‘oases’ to recharge before the next set.

“This Is Not for You” – The Monegros Challenge



Monegros’ slogan, “This Is Not for You,” dares ravers to embrace the intensity of the experience.

“There are two types of Monegrinos: those who already are and those who don’t know it yet,” say founders Cruz and Juan Arnau. “We’re pushing the limits to create the festival of a lifetime.”

More artists and surprises to be revealed soon!

Get tickets now at monegrosfestival.com.

Lineup (A-Z)

Adam Beyer b2b Ilario Alicante

Adrián Mills F2F ?????

Andres Campo

Anetha

Arapu b2b Priku

Azyr

Bad Boombox

Basswell b2b Only Numbers

Baugruppe F2F 90

Ben Hemsley

Ben Sims

Blawan b2b SHDW

Boris Brejcha

CARV

Cera Khin b2b Shlømo

Chlär

Chris b2b Aaron b2b Julian (30 years Liberator)

Cinthie

Clara Cuvé

Cloudy F2F Barbara Lago

Dennis Cruz

DJ Tristan

Dvaid F2F Human Error

Dyen

Elli Acula

Enzo Siragusa

Faenna (Live)

Fatima Hajji

Foyone (Live)

Freddy K

Funk Tribu

Future.666 F2F Uberkikz

Grace Dahl

Héctor Oaks

HiTMiLØW F2F Kim Swim

I Hate Models

Indira Paganotto

Jimi Jules b2b Trikk

Joseph Capriati

Kuko F2F Diøn

Laurent Garnier

Layla Benitez

Len Faki

Luciid b2b Skryption

Mac Declos F2F Lacchesi

Marco Faraone

Marrøn

Mathame

Mind Against

Miss Monique

Nico Moreno

Noise Mafia

Oguz

ØTTA

Paco Osuna

Parfait b2b Franck

Pawlowski

Pendulum (Live)

Pole Position

Protoje (Live)

Quest

Regal b2b Salome

Richie Hawtin

Rødhåd b2b Fadi Mohem

Rossi.

Santa Salut (Live)

Serafina F2F Fumi

Seth Troxler b2b Mau P

Shy FX

SPFDJ

Vandal

Vendex (AV Show)

Vil F2F Cravo

Yanamaste F2F Chlär

Zwilling F2F Wilderich