DESI TRILL Drops “Electric Vibes” Featuring DJ Khaled, Cardi B, Natania & Subhi

DESI TRILL is back with an electrifying new single, Electric Vibes, featuring an all-star lineup—DJ Khaled, Cardi B, Natania, and Subhi. This high-energy anthem is the latest release from the much-anticipated SMURFS Movie Soundtrack, bringing together a powerful fusion of hip-hop, Bollywood, and global beats.

Fans can expect Electric Vibes to be a celebration of confidence, self-expression, and cultural pride. The song blends DESI TRILL’s signature sound with DJ Khaled’s unmistakable energy, Cardi B’s fiery verses, and the unique styles of Natania and Subhi. This track is more than just music—it’s a global movement of rhythm and joy.

Talking about the collaboration, DJ Khaled shared his excitement, saying, “It’s an honor to be part of this iconic project. The SMURFS were a big part of my childhood, and now my kids love them too. Being able to create something this special alongside these incredible artists is a full-circle moment.”

Natania echoed similar sentiments, calling the track “a celebration of self-belief and the magic of embracing who you truly are.” Meanwhile, Subhi expressed her gratitude for representing her Indian heritage on such a massive platform: “Music is universal, and this song brings together different cultures in a way that’s truly inspiring.”

With its infectious beat, powerful lyrics, and an all-star lineup, Electric Vibes is set to become the soundtrack to positivity and celebration. Get ready to turn up the volume and feel the energy!

Listen to Electric Vibes now and pre-save the full SMURFS Movie Soundtrack today!