Yellow Claw’s CRUSH Fuels Nicole Kidman’s Rave Scene in Babygirl

Yellow Claw’s explosive track CRUSH has taken on a life of its own, now powering one of the most unforgettable moments in Halina Reijn’s 2024 film Babygirl. The electrifying song, featuring Natte Visstick and RHYME, originally dropped in March 2024 but found a new surge of popularity when it became the backdrop to Nicole Kidman’s intense underground rave scene. The film, starring Kidman, Harris Dickinson, and Antonio Banderas, plunges audiences into a pulsating club atmosphere where CRUSH sets the perfect sonic tone.

With its hypnotic chorus—”I got a crush, can’t get enough, you told me hush, oh what a rush”—the track aligns seamlessly with the raw energy of the moment. Since the film’s release, CRUSH has been experiencing a streaming surge, racking up over 1 million plays per week. The song was handpicked for Babygirl by Jim Taihuttu, one-half of Yellow Claw, who personally introduced it to Reijn during filming. The crew instantly felt its aggressive techno pulse was the perfect fit for the film’s standout rave sequence.

Yellow Claw has long proven their music’s ability to elevate cinematic storytelling. With past placements in 22 Jump Street, Good Boys, Madden NFL, and Just Dance, their signature sound continues to leave a mark across film, television, and gaming. As a director himself, Taihuttu brings an unparalleled blend of musical and cinematic expertise to the industry. His film credits include Hardcore Never Dies, The East, Wolf, and Rabat, all of which hold strong IMDb ratings.

Beyond film, Yellow Claw remains a dominant force in electronic music. With over 1 billion streams and collaborations with icons like DJ Snake, Tiësto, Steve Aoki, and A$AP Ferg, their influence spans across the global dance music scene. Their signature hits, including DJ Turn It Up, Do You Like Bass, and Till It Hurts, continue to dominate clubs and festivals worldwide.

With Babygirl propelling CRUSH into the cinematic spotlight, Yellow Claw once again proves why their high-energy beats and visionary approach make them unstoppable. Experience the magic—stream CRUSH now and watch Babygirl to witness the moment that’s taking over screens and playlists alike!

Yellow Claw’s forthcoming dates:

Mar 14 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Kemistry Nightclub

Mar 15 – Denver, CO – Vinyl

Mar 16 – Mexico City, MX – Looloo Studio

Mar 21 – Vancouver, BC – Enso Event Center

Mar 22 – Toronto, ON – REBEL

Mar 23 – New York City, NY – The Roof at Superior Ingredients

Mar 27 – Miami, FL – Uva Uva Wynwood

Mar 28 – San Bernardino, CA – NOS Events Center

Mar 29 – Honolulu, HI – Republik