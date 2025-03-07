Jennie Unveils Ruby—A Bold and Dazzling Solo Debut

Jennie, the first Blackpink member to go solo, has finally released her debut studio album, Ruby, an ambitious and dazzling collection of songs that showcase her evolving artistry. Seven years after making waves with her solo single SOLO, Jennie takes full creative control, crafting a genre-blending record that highlights her vocal versatility and artistic depth.

With Ruby, Jennie moves beyond the signature Blackpink sound, experimenting with new producers and influences. Lead single Mantra is a fiery declaration of self-confidence, boasting a chant-along chorus over brass-heavy production, while ExtraL, featuring Doechii, delivers razor-sharp rap verses packed with attitude.

But Ruby isn’t just about empowerment. Tracks like Love Hangover, a hypnotic collaboration with Dominic Fike, explore vulnerability and heartbreak, with Jennie’s falsetto delivering an emotional punch. Elsewhere, Start A War channels a Rihanna-esque swagger, fusing nostalgic R&B with modern pop appeal.

Jennie’s bold collaborations elevate Ruby further. Childish Gambino and Kali Uchis lend their smooth vocals to the dreamy Damn Right, while Dua Lipa joins in on Handlebars, a high-energy track designed for viral TikTok moments. With production credits from Diplo, El Guincho, and an array of fresh voices, the album covers a broad spectrum—from acoustic ballads like Twin to sharp-edged rap flows on Zen.

Though Ruby is a departure from Blackpink’s signature style, it’s a compelling reinvention of Jennie as a solo artist. The album’s diverse soundscape proves she’s unafraid to take risks, making Ruby a striking first step in what promises to be an exciting solo journey.

Listen ‘Ruby’ below: