Ultra Miami 2025: Set Times, Live Stream Schedule & What to Expect

Ultra Miami 2025 is set to deliver an electrifying 25th-anniversary celebration from March 28–30, featuring an all-star lineup across multiple stages. The festival’s Main Stage will kick off with Dom Dolla and John Summit performing under their Everything Always alias, followed by a sunset set from Tiësto. The energy keeps building on Saturday with Hardwell headlining, alongside Anyma b2b Solomun, Skrillex, and Axwell. The final night closes in spectacular fashion with Martin Garrix, Zedd, Morten, and Sonny Fodera.

Beyond the Main Stage, Ultra’s other arenas promise equally unforgettable moments. The Worldwide Stage will host Armin van Buuren b2b Maddix b2b Oliver Heldens on Friday, while Saturday’s lineup features Pendulum b2b Deadmau5, who returns Sunday for a special retrospective set.

The Resistance stage is a techno lover’s paradise, with Charlotte de Witte and Solomun leading Friday and Sunday, respectively. Saturday will mark the debut of Carl Cox’s Evolution concept, featuring Richie Hawtin’s DEX EFX XOX, plus live sets from Stephan Bodzin, Dubfire, and Marc Romboy.

Tickets for Ultra Miami 2025 have officially sold out, but fans worldwide can still experience the festival through its extensive live stream. The broadcast will showcase sets from Georgia Angiuli, Bou, Andy C, Camelphat, Eric Prydz, Adam Beyer, Oliver Heldens, Patrick Mason, Hi-Lo b2b Eli Brown, Nora En Pure, Afrojack, and more.

With a packed lineup and global streaming access, Ultra Miami 2025 is shaping up to be an unforgettable edition of the legendary festival.