Dua Lipa Covers Enrique Iglesias’ “Hero” in Spanish at Madrid Concert

Dua Lipa brought a heartfelt surprise to her Spanish fans on May 11, kicking off the European leg of her Radical Optimism World Tour with a moving cover of Enrique Iglesias’ iconic ballad “Hero” — sung entirely in Spanish.

Performing at Madrid’s Movistar Arena, the British-Albanian pop star wowed a sold-out crowd as she delivered the beloved 2001 classic with sincerity and crystal-clear Spanish diction. Fans erupted in applause, touched by the cultural gesture. Lipa smiled and responded with a warm “¡Muchas gracias!”, drawing even louder cheers.

Originally released as part of Iglesias’ Escape album, Hero became a global sensation during the early 2000s Latin pop boom. The English version peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remained on the chart for 34 weeks. Its Spanish counterpart, “Héroe”, topped the Hot Latin Songs chart in the U.S. and remains one of Iglesias’ signature hits.

Dua’s rendition in Madrid is part of a growing pattern of celebrating local legends during her tour stops. She followed up with a cover of Manu Chao’s “Me Gustas Tú” the very next night — continuing the trend she began earlier this year in Australia and New Zealand, where she honored artists like Kylie Minogue, Lorde, AC/DC, and INXS.

The Radical Optimism Tour continues with back-to-back shows in Lyon, France on May 15 and 16, before heading through Europe this summer. One of the most anticipated stops is Sunny Hill Festival in Pristina, Kosovo — Dua’s ancestral hometown — where she’ll headline on August 1.

This cultural sensitivity and genre-blending showmanship not only showcase Dua’s vocal versatility but also strengthen her global appeal as a pop star who doesn’t just visit cities — she connects with them.

🎥 Watch Dua Lipa perform “Héroe” in Madrid above.