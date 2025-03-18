Dua Lipa Kicks Off Australia Tour with Electrifying AC/DC Cover

Dua Lipa has officially kicked off her highly anticipated Radical Optimism tour in Australia, delivering an unforgettable opening night at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena. The pop sensation surprised fans with a high-energy cover of AC/DC’s classic hit Highway To Hell, paying homage to one of Australia’s most legendary rock bands.

Introducing the cover mid-set, Dua Lipa expressed her excitement about celebrating local artists at each tour stop. “I thought, why not do a new song every night from a local artist from every place we’re in?” she told the crowd. “Obviously, Australia has an abundance of amazing musicians, so we thought we’d go really big from the very beginning. If you know it, sing it.”

The performance sent fans into a frenzy, with Dua’s electrifying take on the rock anthem blending seamlessly into her setlist, which also featured hits like These Walls and Maria. The Melbourne crowd sang along, embracing the fusion of pop and classic rock energy.

- Advertisement -

With four more Melbourne shows and additional dates across Australia and New Zealand, Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism tour is shaping up to be a must-see event. Fans can expect more surprises, stunning visuals, and powerhouse performances as she continues to bring her signature style and energy to stages worldwide.