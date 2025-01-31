The Weeknd’s Hurry Up Tomorrow: A Powerful Finale to an Iconic Trilogy # listen

The Weeknd’s Hurry Up Tomorrow: A Powerful Finale to an Iconic Trilogy

With Hurry Up Tomorrow, The Weeknd officially closes the chapter on his legendary alter ego, marking the end of an era that redefined modern R&B and pop. This highly anticipated album, released on January 31, serves as the final installment of his After Hours trilogy, following 2020’s After Hours and 2022’s Dawn FM.

Beyond just an album, Hurry Up Tomorrow is a grand farewell—a cinematic and sonic experience featuring an all-star cast of collaborators, an accompanying psychological thriller film, and a heartfelt tribute to those affected by the recent Los Angeles wildfires.

A Delayed Release with a Deeper Meaning

Originally slated for release on January 24, Hurry Up Tomorrow was postponed out of respect for the devastating LA wildfires. Instead of an album launch concert at the Rose Bowl, The Weeknd redirected his focus to relief efforts, donating $1 million to organizations including the LA Regional Food Bank and the LAFD Foundation. He also pledged proceeds from the track Take Me Back to LA to aid those affected.

This act of generosity underscores The Weeknd’s commitment to making a difference—both through his music and beyond.

A Star-Studded Tracklist

Clocking in at nearly 90 minutes, Hurry Up Tomorrow boasts 22 tracks featuring a dynamic mix of artists across genres. The album includes collaborations with Lana Del Rey, Travis Scott, Future, Florence + the Machine, Playboi Carti, Anitta, and even disco legend Giorgio Moroder.

Some of the most anticipated tracks include:

“São Paulo” (ft. Anitta) – A high-energy tribute to one of The Weeknd’s favorite cities.

– A high-energy tribute to one of The Weeknd’s favorite cities. “Timeless” (ft. Playboi Carti) – A haunting, synth-driven track that’s already climbed the Billboard Hot 100.

– A haunting, synth-driven track that’s already climbed the Billboard Hot 100. “The Abyss” (ft. Lana Del Rey) – A dreamlike, melancholic duet that fans have been eager to hear.

– A dreamlike, melancholic duet that fans have been eager to hear. “Open Hearts” – A song The Weeknd recently debuted live on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to massive fan excitement.

With lush production and introspective lyrics, Hurry Up Tomorrow encapsulates The Weeknd’s signature dark and cinematic sound, making it a worthy send-off to his decade-spanning career.

A Cinematic Experience: Hurry Up Tomorrow (The Film)

In addition to the album, The Weeknd is making his feature film debut in Hurry Up Tomorrow, a psychological thriller directed by Trey Edward Shults (Waves, It Comes at Night). The film stars The Weeknd alongside Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan, with a score composed by Daniel Lopatin (Oneohtrix Point Never).

Set to hit theaters worldwide on May 16, 2025, the film promises to be a gripping and surreal exploration of fame, identity, and self-destruction—fitting themes for The Weeknd’s farewell project.

The End of The Weeknd—What’s Next for Abel Tesfaye?

With Hurry Up Tomorrow, The Weeknd is closing the book on his famous persona, but this doesn’t mean Abel Tesfaye is stepping away from music entirely. He has hinted at future projects under his real name, signaling a potential artistic reinvention.

For now, fans can immerse themselves in the final masterpiece of The Weeknd’s storied career, a project that encapsulates the raw emotion, dark storytelling, and sonic brilliance that made him a global icon.

Listen to Hurry Up Tomorrow

Stream the album now on all major platforms and experience the final chapter of The Weeknd’s legendary journey.