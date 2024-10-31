The Weeknd and Anitta’s Shocking New Single “São Paulo” Unveiled with Eerie Halloween Visuals

The Weeknd and Anitta have unleashed a haunting new music video for their single “São Paulo,” blending eerie Halloween vibes with captivating visuals. The video, released just before Halloween, features Anitta wandering through New York in a distressed state, clad in lingerie and sporting a surreal, singing pregnant belly. Directed by avant-garde artist Freeka Tet, the visuals enhance the spooky, unsettling nature of the song, making “São Paulo” an unforgettable experience.

“São Paulo,” produced by music heavyweights Mike Dean and Sean Solymar alongside The Weeknd, is the third release from The Weeknd’s anticipated album Hurry Up Tomorrow. Fans got their first taste of the track during a special live performance at the “One Night Only” concert in São Paulo, Brazil, where Anitta surprised the audience with an unforgettable duet. This track, with its catchy rhythm and eerie visuals, adds to the unique style that fans have come to expect from both artists.

The release of “São Paulo” has been met with significant buzz, especially following Anitta’s cryptic social media posts earlier this week, hinting at her unique wardrobe and makeup used in the video. The Weeknd himself responded to Anitta’s teasing with a playful comment, showing their dynamic collaboration. This single not only builds excitement for The Weeknd’s forthcoming album but also marks a key artistic milestone for Anitta, who recently completed her first extensive North American tour.

- Advertisement -

If you’re looking for a unique visual and musical experience just in time for Halloween, “São Paulo” by The Weeknd and Anitta promises to deliver.