The Weeknd Unveils Thrilling Trailer for ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ Movie

The Weeknd Drops Thrilling Trailer for ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’

The Weeknd has officially released the gripping first trailer for Hurry Up Tomorrow, his highly anticipated psychological thriller. The film, which co-stars Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan, follows a troubled musician struggling with insomnia as he embarks on a mysterious and unsettling journey.

The intense two-minute clip, which premiered today (February 5), features Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd) portraying a version of himself in distress, navigating a surreal reality that blurs the lines between dreams and consciousness. The trailer also hints at the artist’s personal evolution, with a cryptic voice stating, “Call me by the familiar name,” just as someone in the background calls out, “Abel.”

Directed by Trey Edward Shults, Hurry Up Tomorrow is set for a theatrical release on May 16 and was co-written by Tesfaye, Shults, and Reza Fahim. The film’s star-studded cast includes Gabby Barrett and Charli D’Amelio alongside Ortega and Keoghan.

- Advertisement -

The psychological thriller is deeply connected to The Weeknd’s latest album of the same name, released on January 31. The LP, which serves as the final chapter in a trilogy following After Hours (2020) and Dawn FM (2022), is said to extend its themes into the film’s narrative.

Fans can now watch the electrifying trailer and prepare for what promises to be a mind-bending cinematic experience when Hurry Up Tomorrow hits theaters this spring.