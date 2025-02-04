Eric Prydz Brings Holosphere 2.0 to Ibiza for a 14-Week UNVRS Residency

Eric Prydz is taking electronic music to the next level with the launch of Holosphere 2.0—his most ambitious live show to date. Set to debut at UNVRS Ibiza for a 14-week residency from June 2 to September 1, 2025, this show is unlike anything ever seen before.

The Future of Live Electronic Music

Holosphere 2.0 isn’t just a DJ set—it’s a multi-sensory journey featuring:

🔹 A Gigantic Transparent Sphere: Bigger than the original 2019 Holosphere, featuring multi-layered LED technology for a floating, holographic effect.

🔹 Mind-Blowing Visuals: A feature-length animated sequence designed exclusively for this show, synced to Prydz’s music.

🔹 3D Audio Experience: Cutting-edge sound technology that places the audience inside the music like never before.

🔹 Custom-Built Venue: UNVRS Ibiza is the only club in the world capable of housing this production every single week.

The Most Futuristic Show in Ibiza History

Yann Pissenem, founder of The Night League, has called Holosphere 2.0 “the most advanced show Ibiza has ever seen.” With Ibiza evolving beyond its traditional club scene, this residency represents the future of electronic music experiences.

Don’t Miss Out – Limited Shows, Limited Tickets

With only 14 dates, tickets are expected to sell out fast. Secure your spot at UNVRS.com and be part of music history.

This is more than a show—it’s Eric Prydz rewriting the rules of live music