Sabrina Carpenter Announces ‘Short N’ Sweet’ Deluxe With Dolly Parton

Sabrina Carpenter is giving fans the ultimate Valentine’s Day gift—a deluxe version of ‘Short N’ Sweet’ featuring none other than country legend Dolly Parton.
A Special Surprise for Fans
Fresh off winning two Grammys, the ‘Espresso’ singer announced the deluxe edition on social media with excitement:
“as a thank you for giving this album 2 Grammy’s :’) short n’ sweet deluxe is now available for pre-order.. and yes that does say featuring Miss Dolly Parton…. 💋💋💋she wouldn’t want me to swear but holy shit!!!!!”
A Dolly Parton Remix
The deluxe edition arrives on February 14, with Dolly Parton joining Carpenter for a remix of ‘Please Please Please’. Fans are already speculating whether the song’s explicit lyrics—including the word “motherf***er”—will make the cut, considering Parton’s well-known aversion to cursing.
A Must-Have for Sabrina Fans
With ‘Short N’ Sweet’ already proving to be a career-defining album for Carpenter, this deluxe version promises to be even sweeter. Fans can pre-order now and get ready to hear Sabrina and Dolly’s unexpected collaboration this Valentine’s Day.
Short n’ Sweet (Deluxe) Tracklist
- Taste
- Please Please Please
- Good Graces
- Sharpest Tool
- Coincidence
- Bed Chem
- Espresso
- Dumb & Poetic
- Slim Pickins
- Juno
- Lie to Girls
- Don’t Smile
- 15 Minutes
- Please Please Please (feat. Dolly Parton)
- Couldn’t Make It Any Harder
- Busy Woman
- Bad Reviews