FireAid Benefit Concerts Raise Over $100 Million for L.A. Wildfire Relief

The FireAid benefit concerts have raised more than $100 million to support Los Angeles wildfire relief, making it one of the most successful charity concerts in history. Held at L.A.’s Intuit Dome and Kia Forum, the back-to-back shows brought together some of the biggest names in music to aid in the recovery of the region, which recently suffered one of its most devastating wildfire seasons.

A Global Effort for L.A. Wildfire Relief

FireAid’s impact extended far beyond the sold-out venues, with more than 50 million viewers tuning in across 28 streaming platforms. The concerts featured performances from over 30 artists, including Green Day with Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Olivia Rodrigo, Stevie Wonder, Nirvana (reunited), Joni Mitchell, P!nk, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Alanis Morissette, and more.

Before the first note was played, FireAid had already secured $60 million from ticket sales and sponsorships. The final total exceeded $100 million, thanks to public donations and major contributions from the Azoff family, the Eagles, Andrew and Ellen Hauptman, and U2.

- Advertisement -

How the Funds Will Be Used

All proceeds will be distributed through the L.A.-based Annenberg Foundation, focusing on immediate relief, long-term recovery, and wildfire prevention initiatives. Organizers plan to begin rolling out the first grants by mid-month.

The event’s production costs were fully covered by the L.A. Clippers and Steve Ballmer, ensuring that every dollar raised goes directly to aid efforts. Ballmer and his wife, Connie, also matched every pledge made during the broadcast. Live Nation served as the event’s production partner, helping to bring the large-scale show to life in record time.

A Historic Concert for a Vital Cause

FireAid was the result of a collaborative effort led by Shelli and Irving Azoff, Live Nation, the L.A. Clippers, Joel Gallen (executive producer), and Rick Krim (talent producer). The event not only raised crucial funds but also brought global attention to the increasing wildfire crisis in California, emphasizing the need for both recovery and future prevention.

With fundraising still open, FireAid continues to serve as a beacon of hope for the L.A. region, proving the power of music in bringing communities together for a greater cause.