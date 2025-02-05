back to top
LISA Unveils ‘Born Again’ Cover Art Ahead of ‘Alter Ego’ Album Release

The BLACKPINK star teams up with Doja Cat and Raye for her highly anticipated single.

By Hit Channel
LISA is ramping up excitement for her debut solo album Alter Ego, set to release on February 28, by unveiling the striking cover art for her upcoming single Born Again. The BLACKPINK superstar took to Instagram on Tuesday (Feb. 4) to share the elegant and mysterious artwork, featuring herself alongside collaborators Doja Cat and Raye.

In the sleek black-and-white image, the trio stuns in sophisticated black gowns, with Doja casting a sultry gaze downward while LISA and Raye stare confidently into the camera. The highly anticipated track is set to drop on Thursday (Feb. 6) at 7 p.m. ET, marking another exciting chapter in LISA’s solo journey.

Born Again follows a string of successful singles from Alter Ego, including Rockstar, New Woman featuring Rosalía, and Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me). According to a press release, Alter Ego is built around five distinct characters, each representing a different facet of LISA’s persona. These identities are symbolized by a five-point star, a recurring emblem throughout the album’s promotional campaign.

With Born Again just days away and Alter Ego on the horizon, LISA continues to captivate fans worldwide, proving her status as a powerhouse in the global music scene.

