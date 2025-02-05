DJ Khaled Announces Star-Studded Album ‘Aalam of God’ with Action-Packed Trailer

DJ Khaled Announces ‘Aalam of God’ Album with Movie-Style Trailer

DJ Khaled is going all out for his 14th studio album, Aalam of God, dropping later this year. The larger-than-life producer took to social media to unveil the project through an action-packed, seven-minute trailer featuring Hollywood heavyweights Mark Wahlberg and Anthony Ramos.

The cinematic clip finds Khaled on the run, protecting a duffle bag that seemingly holds his highly anticipated album. As he navigates the chase with Ramos, he hints at two unreleased Drake songs in his possession. Wahlberg, appearing via FaceTime, orders his men to track Khaled down, only for Ramos to pull a double-cross and attempt to steal the records himself. The tension builds as Khaled narrowly escapes, boarding a private jet and making a game-changing call: “Do me a favor, send Rihanna the record.”

In his Instagram announcement, Khaled compared Aalam of God to JAY-Z’s legendary The Black Album, clarifying, “This is not my last album, it’s my Black album.” The title is a tribute to his five-year-old son, Aalam, whose name translates to “the world of God” in Arabic.

With teases of collaborations from Drake and Rihanna, and a high-energy trailer setting the stage, Aalam of God is shaping up to be one of Khaled’s biggest releases yet. Stay tuned for more details as the album’s release date approaches.