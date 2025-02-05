Pure Imagination Festival 2025: Cheap Trick, Matisyahu & More Set to Headline

Pure Imagination Festival 2025: A Breathtaking Music & Nature Experience

Arizona’s most unique music festival, Pure Imagination, is set to return for its fourth year on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at the stunning Watson Lake in Prescott, AZ. Known for blending world-class music with breathtaking landscapes, the festival promises an unforgettable experience featuring legendary and emerging artists.

An Electrifying Lineup

This year’s headliners include Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Cheap Trick, celebrated for their iconic At Budokan live album and decades of rock anthems. Joining them is GRAMMY-nominated artist Matisyahu, whose fusion of reggae, hip-hop, and rock has captivated audiences worldwide. Also taking the stage is GRAMMY-winning hip-hop collective Arrested Development, known for their socially conscious lyrics and timeless hits, along with The English Beat, pioneers of ska and new wave music.

The lineup also features a diverse mix of talent, including Gone Gone Beyond, Kelsey Waldon, Ponderosa Grove, Bird and Byron, Kids In America, Pijama Piyama, Dutch Holly, and the winner of the festival’s Take The Stage contest.

More Than Just a Music Festival

Founded in 2022, Pure Imagination is a female-led and eco-conscious festival that immerses attendees in a multi-sensory experience of live music, interactive art, and nature-driven adventures. Festival-goers can explore scenic hiking trails, on-site kayaking, and the vibrant Prescott Night Market, featuring artisan vendors, mesmerizing fire dancers, aerial artists, and immersive art installations.

Set in the heart of the Granite Dells—the ancestral lands of the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation, Yavapai-Apache Nation, and Yavapai-Prescott Indian Tribe—the festival is deeply rooted in sustainability and cultural appreciation.

A Vision by Candace Devine

The driving force behind Pure Imagination is Candace Devine, frontwoman of Ponderosa Grove and CEO of Further West. Devine envisioned the festival as a celebration of art, culture, and community, helping to position Prescott as a thriving creative hub in the Southwest.

“Pure Imagination is about more than just music—it’s about creating an unforgettable experience where people can connect, be inspired, and celebrate the power of art in one of the most beautiful places in the world.” – Candace Devine, Founder

Get Your Tickets Now!

Tickets are available at www.pureimaginationfestival.com. Don’t miss your chance to experience a one-of-a-kind festival where music meets nature in the most spectacular way.