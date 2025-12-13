Lenny Kravitz has officially entered his Bond era. And not as the suave hero. As the villain.

During The Game Awards, it was revealed that Kravitz is lending his likeness to Bawma, the main antagonist in the upcoming video game 007: First Light. The musician was on stage for the announcement, casually confirming that yes, he’s now part of the James Bond universe.

Kravitz describes Bawma as “the biggest black-market trafficker in the Western Hemisphere, as charismatic as he is unpredictable.” Which, honestly, sounds like a role written specifically for him.

The game also introduces a younger version of James Bond, played by Patrick Gibson from Dexter: Original Sin. 007: First Light is positioned as a full reimagining of Bond’s origins, built as a third-person action-adventure experience rather than a straight-up shooter.

The first trailer gives a quick glimpse of Kravitz’s villain, and the vibe is clear: stylish, dangerous, and very not subtle. Think classic Bond energy, but rebooted for a modern gaming audience.

“This is an incredible way to enter the Bond franchise with a completely new character,” Kravitz said, clearly enjoying the moment.

The game is set to launch in 2026 and is expected to arrive on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. No exact release date yet, but the pieces are moving.

Rock icon. Fashion legend. Now Bond villain. Lenny Kravitz is collecting side quests like infinity stones.

I’ll be bringing the character of Bawma to life in 007 First Light. @007gameIOI



Introducing Bawma, the largest black-market dealer in the Western Hemisphere who’s as charismatic as he is unpredictable. He rose from nothing, broke free, and built his own Kingdom of Aleph.… pic.twitter.com/TNBthnZFVJ — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) December 12, 2025

FAQ

1. Who does Lenny Kravitz play in 007: First Light?

He plays Bawma, a powerful and charismatic black-market kingpin and the game’s main villain.

2. What is 007: First Light about?

It’s a reimagined origin story of James Bond, featuring a younger version of the spy in a third-person action-adventure game.

3. When does the game come out?

The game is expected to release in 2026, though no exact date has been announced.