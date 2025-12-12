Nemo Returns Eurovision Trophy in Protest

Nemo, the Swiss artist who won Eurovision 2024, just dropped a bombshell on Instagram: they’re sending back the trophy. Not for drama, but as a direct protest against Israel’s participation in Eurovision 2026, after an independent UN commission labeled the situation a genocide. Nemo’s words hit straight: “I feel it shouldn’t be on my shelf anymore.”

In their post, Nemo calls out the EBU for preaching unity and dignity while making choices that, in their view, contradict those values. They’re crystal clear that their action isn’t about artists, but about how the Contest is being used to clean up the image of a state under heavy accusations. The message going back to the EBU office in Geneva isn’t subtle: live up to your own ideals.

And Nemo isn’t alone. At this point, five broadcasters have already pulled out of the 2026 edition in Vienna — Ireland, Spain, Slovenia, the Netherlands and Iceland. Even in Portugal’s pre-selection, eleven contestants signed a statement saying that if they win, they’re not going.

- Advertisement -

Italy, on the other hand, is staying in. Rai confirmed it supported Israel’s broadcaster KAN inside the EBU discussions.

To calm the storm, ESC director Martin Green published an open letter to fans, acknowledging the emotional tension around the situation. He reminds everyone that Eurovision was built 70 years ago as a symbol of unity, surviving political chaos and conflicts. But he sticks to the usual EBU line: the Contest must follow its rules, not geopolitics.

Green doesn’t mention Israel directly, but he promises strict rule enforcement next year and urges fans to see Eurovision as a place where millions come together for music, not division. He also addresses fans from the countries that withdrew, saying their decisions were respected and hoping they’ll return.

The closing line hits the classic Eurovision vibe: United by Music. Whether that still convinces people heading into 2026? That’s the real cliffhanger.