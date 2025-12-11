Billie Eilish just dropped the first trailer for Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D), and honestly, it feels like someone handed a stadium show to the guy who made Avatar and said “go wild.” The film lands in theaters on March 20, 2026, marking the most ambitious visual project of her career so far.

The trailer cuts fast between explosive arena shots and intimate backstage moments, reminding you why her 106-show world tour dominated headlines. Fans camping outside venues, Billie sneaking photos from windows, and entire arenas erupting on cue. It’s chaotic, sweet, and huge — very on brand.

Then James Cameron pops in with a flex: “We’re using tech that’s never been used before.” Coming from him, that’s basically a mic drop. The film blends immersive 3D performance footage with behind-the-scenes storytelling that feels way more personal than typical tour docs.

There’s also a soft moment when Billie reads a note from Finneas before her first show without him onstage. It hits. And it adds weight to the film, which captures her stepping into a new era on her own terms.

Billie first teased the project during shows in Manchester, hinting she was working on something “very, very special” with Cameron. Now we know exactly what she meant.

If the trailer’s anything to go by, this won’t just be another concert film — it’s about to set a new bar for music on the big screen.

FAQ

When does the film come out?

March 20, 2026, in theaters via Paramount.

What’s special about this concert film?

James Cameron co-directs it with Billie, using new 3D tech that hasn’t been used in a concert movie before.

Is this from her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour?

Yes, it captures her massive 2024-25 world tour across four continents.