4 Non Blondes Return With First Album in 30 Years

4 Non Blondes Reunite for Their First Album in 30 Years, Team Up With Kill Rock Stars

Even in a year stacked with weird pop culture comebacks, this one hits different. The universe apparently woke up and said it wanted a fresh chapter from the band behind every karaoke night’s most spiritual howl. So here we are. Three decades after dropping their platinum debut, 4 Non Blondes are officially back in the studio, recording a brand new album slated for 2026.

That’s not nostalgia. That’s a cultural reset.

The band has signed with Kill Rock Stars, who are co-launching a new imprint with Linda Perry called 670 Records. It’s a big swing for both sides: the legendary indie label gets one of the busiest creative forces in the industry on their roster, while Perry gets the infrastructure to re-emerge as a front-facing artist after years of shaping pop from the shadows. Both the new 4 Non Blondes record and Perry’s solo project Let It Die Here will drop under this joint banner.

The Reunion Nobody Saw Coming (Except Maybe Perry)

Perry framed the whole comeback with a sort of spiritual shrug. She said she “put [her] feelers out into the universe” and decided it was time to play again. Classic Linda energy. That mix of mystic confidence and instinct is exactly what made her one of the most influential creatives of the 2000s, producing and writing for titans like P!nk, Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani, and too many others to list without turning this into a résumé.

The way she tells it, the reunion wasn’t forced. It wasn’t a cash grab. It wasn’t a TikTok crisis-management move (even though “What’s Up?” randomly dominated the platform this year thanks to a mashup with Nicki Minaj’s “Beez in the Trap”). Perry just felt ready to be loud again. Ready to be the artist at the mic rather than the wizard behind the curtain.

And once she stepped into a rehearsal space in San Francisco, the music pulled everyone else back too.

The Band 2026 Edition

This version of 4 Non Blondes taps directly into their earliest DNA. Christa Hillhouse, the bassist and Perry’s longtime bandmate, anchors the lineup. Two original touring members, drummer Dawn Richardson and guitarist Roger Rocha, complete the energy. It’s not the exact 1992 crew, but it’s the closest the universe can realistically get. Original guitarist Shaunna Hall moved deep into Parliament-Funkadelic territory years ago, while Wanda Day, the band’s original drummer, died young after a difficult chapter.

What makes this reunion feel real is the chemistry. These four have already played several shows in 2025 and have a set of dates lined up. That’s not “we’ll knock out a nostalgia EP.” That’s “we’re a functioning band again.”

A 2026 Album Made of New Songs, Old Sparks, and Perry’s Fire

Perry says the album is built from a mix of brand new ideas and refreshed older material. That’s honestly exciting, because the band only ever released one album. There’s a whole generation of fans who never got to see what 4 Non Blondes could’ve evolved into without the internal chaos of the early 90s. Their sound was quirky alternative rock with sharp edges and emotional punch, the kind that would totally thrive in today’s alt-pop landscape.

TikTok already proved the band’s staying power. The “What’s Up?” mashup hit No. 1 on trending charts, fueled more than 3 million user videos, and pulled in celebrities who normally live far away from rock nostalgia. When Madonna and the Kardashians jump on your audio, congrats. You’re officially cross-generational.

Now imagine that momentum hitting right as a new album lands and Perry unleashes a fresh solo project. This isn’t just a comeback. It’s a reboot of an artistic universe.

Kill Rock Stars Steps Into the Story

The partnership with Kill Rock Stars has a fun origin. The label originally approached Perry’s team to reissue her 1996 solo album In Flight on vinyl for Record Store Day Black Friday. That conversation spiraled into creative collaboration talk which spiraled into “hey, what if we basically reshaped the next few years of alt rock” energy.

Kill Rock Stars leaders Sydney Christensen and Rob Jones described Perry’s creativity as fearless and aligned with the label’s purpose. That isn’t PR fluff. Perry has spent the last twenty years shaping pop culture in ways most listeners didn’t even clock. Her production instincts and emotional honesty are the stuff young artists dream about.

And now she has an imprint where she calls the creative shots.

670 Records signals something bigger than a reunion. It hints at Perry building a new ecosystem for artists who want to experiment, evolve, and create without major label pressure. If the new 4 Non Blondes album embodies that mission, it could push the alt scene in a pretty bold direction.

A Band Frozen in Time Gets Reintroduced to a New Audience

For younger listeners, 4 Non Blondes have mostly existed as a meme, a TikTok audio, your cousin’s chaotic car karaoke moment. Their legacy got flattened into a single screamable chorus.

This comeback changes that. It gives Gen Z something the internet can’t: context.

Why that voice mattered. Why Perry mattered. Why the band’s emotional weirdness hit so hard in the early 90s.

This record gives the group a chance to rewrite their narrative. Instead of “that one band with that one hit,” they get to become an active creative force again.

There’s no album title yet. No tracklist. No specific release date. But the energy around this reunion feels intentional. Perry says she “manifest[s] things all the time,” and honestly, her track record suggests she’s not exaggerating.

The comeback is happening because it feels right for the band and for the culture. It’s happening because alt rock nostalgia is having a moment. It’s happening because TikTok erased the generational gap around “What’s Up?” and because Kill Rock Stars wants to push its roster into a new era.

And it’s happening because Perry wanted to step back into the spotlight. That alone is enough to shift a few tectonic plates.

FAQ

Why are 4 Non Blondes reuniting now?

Linda Perry says she felt inspired to return to the stage after years behind the scenes. A casual rehearsal turned into new songs, a renewed spark, and a full album.

Who is involved in the new 4 Non Blondes lineup?

The reunited band includes Linda Perry, bassist Christa Hillhouse, drummer Dawn Richardson, and guitarist Roger Rocha, reconnecting the core energy of the early 90s.

Will the new album include new material?

Yes. Perry says she wrote new songs and revisited older ideas, resulting in a full-length album set for release under Kill Rock Stars in 2026.