Bright Eyes Announce New EP Kids Table

Bright Eyes have announced a new EP, Kids Table, set for release on September 26 via Dead Oceans. The eight-track collection follows last year’s Five Dice, All Threes and features a mix of new originals, reinterpretations, and a standout duet.

The band has shared Dyslexic Palindrome, a shadowy and soulful new song featuring Hurray for the Riff Raff’s Alynda Segarra. The track arrives with an accompanying music video and comes after Segarra joined Bright Eyes on tour for a moving live version of “Lua.”

Alynda Segarra Collaboration

Frontman Conor Oberst praised Segarra in a heartfelt statement:

“Alynda Segarra is one of the most soulful people I have ever encountered. Everything that passes through them is haunted by the weary ghost of American music past. I have had the good fortune of recording and performing with them on many occasions and I am always blown away by Alynda’s ability to channel what is both intangible and universal.”

- Advertisement -

Oberst described Segarra’s presence as both grounded and ethereal, making their contribution to Dyslexic Palindrome a central moment of the EP.

Tracklist Highlights and Cover Choice

Alongside “Dyslexic Palindrome” and the ska-influenced July single 1st World Blues, Kids Table also includes a cover of Lucinda Williams’ 1980 track Sharp Cutting Wings (Song to a Poet). The song holds personal significance for Oberst, who revealed it was the first piece he wanted to sing after recovering from a medical emergency that affected his voice last fall.

With longtime members Mike Mogis and Nate Walcott, Bright Eyes continue to balance experimentation with reverence for American songwriting traditions.

Tour Continues Into Fall

Bright Eyes are currently on tour, playing shows across the U.S. West Coast with support from Saintseneca and Built to Spill’s Doug Martsch. This fall, the band will head to Asia for concerts in Tokyo, Osaka, and Singapore.

For fans, Kids Table offers both a reflection of the band’s current creative phase and a celebration of musical community through collaboration and homage.

Kids Table – Tracklist:

- Advertisement -

1. Kids Table

2. Cairns (When Your Heart Belongs to Everyone)

3. 1st World Blues

4. Sharp Cutting Wings (Song to a Poet)

5. It Always Feels Good and It Never Hurts

6. Dyslexic Palindrome (feat. Hurray For The Riff Raff)

7. Shakespeare In A Nutshell

8. Victory City