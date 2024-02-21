Lady Gaga Takes Center Stage in Fortnite Festival Season 2!

Get ready to dance your heart out because Lady Gaga is about to rock the Fortnite Festival stage! The pop sensation teased her appearance in the dedicated music game with a tweet correction and an electrifying image that’s got fans buzzing with excitement.

Fortnite Festival, known for bringing the biggest names in music to its virtual realm, is kicking off its second season on February 22, and Gaga is set to headline the show. Following in the footsteps of artists like Ariana Grande and The Weeknd, Gaga’s presence is sure to elevate the gaming experience to new heights.

In a clever nod to her 2019 tweet asking “What’s fortnight,” Gaga humorously corrected her spelling with a quote tweet, solidifying her connection to the Fortnite universe. The accompanying image showcases Gaga in her iconic style, bathed in the spotlight of Fortnite Festival’s stage, promising a performance that fans won’t soon forget.

So mark your calendars and get your dance moves ready because Lady Gaga is bringing her unparalleled energy to Fortnite Festival Season 2, and it’s going to be epic!

The official Xbox account responded by writing, “oh my god” alongside the fire emoji, while Spotify added: “Oh we cannot wait to see the moves she has”.

The first season of Fortnite Festival introduced The Weeknd as the headline act.