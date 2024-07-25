New Tracks from SOPHIE’s Posthumous Album Released: ‘Berlin Nightmare’ and ‘One More Time’

The eagerly awaited posthumous album from SOPHIE, the groundbreaking producer and artist, is set to release on September 27. Fans have been treated to two new singles from the album, “Berlin Nightmare” and “One More Time,” which showcase SOPHIE’s signature innovative sound. These tracks are part of SOPHIE’s final studio album, simply titled SOPHIE, which features a range of collaborations and promises to be a fitting tribute to her artistic legacy.

“Berlin Nightmare,” featuring Athens-based musician Evita Manji, is a track that delves deep into techno, with gritty beats and minimal vocals that create an atmospheric experience. The song’s intense buildup leads to satisfying drops, making it a perfect fit for techno clubs. In contrast, “One More Time,” featuring Popstar, starts with a subtle beat that gradually intensifies, leading to a crescendo where the repeated phrase “one more time” is layered over fast-paced beats. This track highlights SOPHIE’s ability to blend pop sensibilities with avant-garde electronic music.

The release of these singles follows the album’s lead track, “Reason Why,” a collaborative effort with Kim Petras and BC Kingdom. This earlier single is a pop-infused track that features catchy verses from both SOPHIE and Petras, with Petras delivering the hook in her characteristic bubblegum pop style. The song’s infectious energy and lyrical depth reflect the broad appeal and innovative spirit that SOPHIE brought to all her projects.

SOPHIE’s impact on the music industry has been profound, pushing the boundaries of pop and electronic music with her unique sound. The upcoming album, completed with the help of longtime collaborator Benny Long, was nearly finished before her untimely death in 2021. It promises to encapsulate the essence of SOPHIE’s artistry and innovation, serving as a final testament to her influence and talent.

Fans and new listeners alike can experience these latest releases and look forward to the full album, which will undoubtedly continue to inspire and influence the music landscape.

Be sure to listen to SOPHIE’s new tracks “Berlin Nightmare” and “One More Time,” available now, and mark your calendars for the full album release on September 27.