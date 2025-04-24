Roy Thomas Baker, Producer of Queen’s Early Albums, Dies at 78

Roy Thomas Baker, the legendary producer who co-helmed the first four Queen albums and helped craft the band’s signature layered sound, has died at the age of 78. The family confirmed the news this week, though Baker passed away back on April 12 at his home in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. No cause of death has been disclosed.

Baker famously described producing “Bohemian Rhapsody” as “basically a joke”—a wild studio experiment that turned into a global anthem. When Freddie Mercury expanded the operatic section far beyond the initial plan, Baker said, “we couldn’t stop laughing.” Thanks to a stint engineering opera recordings at Decca, he was one of the few who truly understood Freddie’s vision.

“There were only supposed to be a couple of ‘Galileos,’” he once recalled. “But as often happens in the studio, it took on a life of its own. Every time Freddie threw in another ‘Galileo,’ I added more tape.” That section alone took three weeks to complete, as long as recording an entire album at the time.

Baker co-produced Queen’s self-titled debut (1973), Queen II and Sheer Heart Attack (1974), and their magnum opus, A Night at the Opera (1975). He was a key figure in the band’s evolution from hard rock to grandiose, multi-layered songwriting.

Born in London in 1946, Baker started as an engineer at Decca working with giants like David Bowie, The Who, and the Rolling Stones. Beyond Queen, he shaped the sound of The Cars (four albums), produced Devo, and worked with Lindsey Buckingham, Mötley Crüe, Smashing Pumpkins, and Yes.

Though he claimed he had no signature sound, fans knew better: “People say, ‘That record sounds like you — it’s nice, big, and loud.’”

Rest in peace to a true studio icon.