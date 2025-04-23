Wednesday Season 2: Netflix Drops First Teaser & Confirms Two-Part Release

Staying true to its promise, Netflix just dropped the official teaser trailer for Season 2 of Wednesday, the hit show that became a global phenomenon upon its debut.

Fans will need to be a bit more patient though — new episodes will begin streaming on August 6, but there’s a twist: Season 2 will be split into two parts. The first part arrives at the tail end of summer, while the second and final part premieres on September 3.

The teaser opens with the dark humor we’ve come to expect, showing Wednesday going through airport security and pulling out all kinds of bizarre objects — classic Addams. We also catch a glimpse of her return to Nevermore Academy.

- Advertisement -

Directed once again by Tim Burton, the series brings back Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams. Fan favorite Emma Myers also returns as Enid Sinclair. And in a surprise casting move, Lady Gaga joins the cast in a mysterious, still-undisclosed role.

The cast for Season 2 is stacked, featuring Catherine Zeta-Jones, Steve Buscemi, Luis Guzmán, Joanna Lumley, Christopher Lloyd, Thandiwe Newton, Billie Piper, Haley Joel Osment, and many more.

🎬 Wednesday Season 2 premieres August 6 (Part 1) and September 3 (Part 2) on Netflix.

📺 Watch the official teaser trailer above.