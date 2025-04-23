Lil Wayne to Headline Madison Square Garden for Tha Carter VI Release

Lil Wayne is bringing the heat back to New York this summer. The rap icon has officially announced his first-ever headlining concert at Madison Square Garden, set for Friday, June 6 — the same day his highly-anticipated new album, Tha Carter VI, drops worldwide.

The long-awaited project marks the sixth installment in his iconic Tha Carter series and is his first solo studio release since 2020’s Funeral. It also arrives six years after Tha Carter V, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 2018.

As revealed in a recent Rolling Stone interview, Tha Carter VI is shaping up to be one of Wayne’s most ambitious albums to date. The project will reportedly feature appearances from Wyclef Jean, Miley Cyrus, Andrea Bocelli, Machine Gun Kelly, Elephant Man, Wheezy, Bono, and his own son Kameron Carter. There’s even talk of a guest spot from Ye (Kanye West) and a potentially uncleared Billie Eilish sample in the mix.

- Advertisement -

Presale tickets go live Wednesday, April 23 via Live Nation, with general onsale beginning Friday, April 25 at 10 a.m. local time.

For fans who’ve followed Wayne through decades of mixtapes, Grammy wins, and Tha Carter legacy, this MSG moment is more than a concert — it’s a coronation.

Circle your calendars, tune up your playlists, and get ready: Lil Wayne is coming for the Garden.