Miley Cyrus Teases New Single “End Of The World” Ahead of Upcoming Album

Miley Cyrus is keeping fans on edge with yet another single release from her highly anticipated ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, set to drop on May 30 via Columbia Records. Following the powerful introduction of Prelude and the explosive title track, the pop sensation has now announced End Of The World, which is slated for release on April 3.

Cyrus, who serves as executive producer on the album alongside Shawn Everett (known for his work with Kacey Musgraves and Alabama Shakes), has described this era as bold and immersive. A preview of End Of The World was accompanied by a message emphasizing the album’s cinematic and operatic approach: “These songs mark the beginning of a carefully structured journey. Each release follows the sequence of the album and the film.”

In the newly revealed teaser, Cyrus is seen lying in front of a drum kit as she delivers the haunting line, “Let’s pretend it’s not the end of the world.” The track promises to be another emotionally charged chapter in the unfolding narrative of Something Beautiful.

End Of The World will officially premiere on April 3 at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT (April 4 at 1 AM BST). With each new release, Miley Cyrus is crafting a visionary experience for fans, setting the stage for what’s shaping up to be one of her most ambitious projects yet.