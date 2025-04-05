Brian May: “Queen Never Denied the Use of Their Music — Except for Gangsta Rap”

Queen have always been open to licensing their music for films, commercials, and samples — as long as the context was respectful. Guitarist Brian May discussed the band’s philosophy in the latest cover story for Mojo magazine, revealing their generally liberal approach to how their songs are used.

“Our songs are there for people to do what they want with — why should we act all precious about it?” May said, explaining the band’s conscious decision not to oppose commercial use, unlike many artists of the ‘80s and ‘90s who saw it as selling out.

However, there was one firm exception: the gangsta rap scene of the ‘90s.

“We didn’t give permission to sample our songs when the request came from people promoting violence or abuse, especially in tracks that were offensive toward women,” May noted.

Aside from that, he emphasized that Queen’s music has always been meant to be shared, embracing a broad audience and wide range of interpretations.

- Advertisement -

May also referred to the iconic scene in Oliver Stone’s The Doors, where the band refuses to let Light My Fire be used in an ad — a stance Queen never adopted. Instead, they chose to celebrate creative freedom, as long as the messaging aligned with their values.

“As I’ve said before, all art is based on theft,” May concluded with a grin, reinforcing Queen’s legacy as a band committed to openness — but never at the cost of integrity.