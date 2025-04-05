Lenny Kravitz Unveils Steamy New Music Video for “Let It Ride”

Lenny Kravitz has released the official music video for his latest single “Let It Ride”, a seductive track lifted from his twelfth studio album Blue Electric Light, which dropped on May 24, 2024. The video premiered on April 4, 2025, and is now available to stream online.

“Let It Ride” fuses Kravitz’s iconic rock groove with smooth, modern production and sultry lyrics like “Come on, touch my body, feel the rhythm, pull me closer, let it ride.” The result is a track that channels passion, movement, and magnetic energy — both sonically and visually.

The music video sets the mood with deep red lighting and an intimate stage, placing Kravitz front and center in a hypnotic, almost dreamlike atmosphere that enhances the song’s raw sensuality.

- Advertisement -

Alongside the new release, Kravitz has announced additional dates for his “Blue Electric Light” residency in Las Vegas. The rock legend will return to the Dolby Live at Park MGM for five shows this summer on August 1, 2, 6, 8, and 9, 2025.

With the “Let It Ride” video turning up the heat and more live performances on the horizon, Lenny Kravitz is proving once again that timeless cool and creative reinvention go hand in hand.