Tiësto & Tears for Fears Unite in Explosive Remix: ‘Rule the World (Everybody)’

Tiësto teams up with Tears for Fears, NIIKO X SWAE, and GUDFELLA for the release of their explosive new single “Rule the World (Everybody)” .

As suggested by the title and the reputation of the collaboration, the track is a remake of Tears for Fears’ 1985 classic “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” which gained popularity after an unofficial dance version of the song was uploaded to SoundCloud. Tiësto jumped on the trend, transforming the iconic synth-pop anthem into an electrifying banger. The unofficial version of “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” has already gone viral with over 100K creations on TikTok and Instagram reels, used by ESPN, FC Barcelona, Disney, Aston Martin, Dairy Queen, Beyond Meat, and others.

“Welcome to your life, there’s no turning back,” sings Tears for Fears’ frontman Curt Smith with his distinctive vocals over propulsive percussion and familiar chords. He then adds a slow crescendo to the chorus, “Acting on your best behavior, turn your back on Mother Nature – everybody wants to rule the world.” What follows is a synth explosion that is sure to fill dance floors for months and will be a highlight of the upcoming live performances by the artists featured on the track.

- Advertisement -

“The original version is one of my favorite songs,” says Tiësto, “and when I heard the remix, I immediately thought of collaborating with the other artists to create a version that would be special for my performances too. The track is insane, alive… and I’m happy it’s out!”

“Rule the World (Everybody)” comes after Tiësto’s spring release of the album “Drive.” The Grammy® award-winning, platinum-selling, global hitmaker has brought the infectious energy of the underground to the masses of electronic music. Tiësto has performed on the main stages of major international dance festivals and paved the way for DJ residencies in Las Vegas. He has sold over 36 million copies, produced six Billboard Hot 100 hits, and accumulated 11 billion global streams. Now, with “Rule the World (Everybody),” Tiësto evolves a beloved track, giving it a club sound and new appeal for a new generation of fans. While Tiësto’s achievements are legendary, his collaborators are already making waves in the world of dance music.

The LA duo NIIKO X SWAE delivered a streaming hit in 2022 with Nicky Romero on “Easy,” which was featured on 14 New Music Friday playlists and prominent playlists like Happy Beats, Dance Party, and DanceXL. This was followed by a linkup with Deorro on “Help Me” featuring Kiiara and a series of singles, including “Fast Forward” and “Go Back.”

GUDFELLA – born in the Philippines and raised in San Diego, known as Kyle Domingo – has been delivering bangers since 2019 with “What Kinda Love.” Since then, the rising producer has released a series of solo tracks (“Told You,” “She Knows,” and “Language”), collaborations (“Yours” featuring Tsu Nami and “Highroller” with Lexi Shanley), and remixes (“HOLD YOU” by Angrybaby and “Delilah” by Thulani & Tinashe).