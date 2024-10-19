back to top
Bigger Than Us Releases Debut EP “The Beginning”, Fusing Sci-Fi, Soul, and Global Influences

The Dynamic Duo of Producer Stephan Jacobs and Vocalist Marieme Unveil Their Collaborative Project with a Universe-Inspired EP

Rising music collaboration Bigger Than Us, formed by electronic producer Stephan Jacobs (aka BOSA) and Senegalese-American powerhouse vocalist Marieme, has officially released their debut EP, The Beginning. This project is a unique blend of sci-fi-inspired future-soul, organic sounds, and stirring vocals, reminiscent of ODESZA‘s expansive soundscapes and Massive Attack‘s cinematic drama.

Drawing from their own personal influences and heritage, Jacobs’ electronic mastery merges seamlessly with Marieme’s deeply expressive vocals and touches of her Senegalese roots. The EP showcases a diverse sonic palette, with tracks like fan-favorite “SAFE” creating an atmosphere of immersive euphoria and introspection.

The duo emphasized that the creative process for The Beginning felt bigger than just themselves. “We channeled the universe’s call for balance… each studio session felt like a flow state where we were unbound by anything. This collaboration activated us, and we’re honored to share this dose of love with everyone,” they shared.

Described as a first offering, The Beginning sets the stage for more exciting music to come from Bigger Than Us. Now available on all streaming platforms, the EP is an invitation to explore a genre-defying journey that transcends music, touching on universal themes of love and connection.

