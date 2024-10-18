Dua Lipa Stuns at Royal Albert Hall: A Night of Orchestral Magic and Pop Excellence

Last night (October 17), Dua Lipa enchanted London’s Royal Albert Hall with a stunning, one-off performance featuring a 53-piece orchestra, a 14-strong choir, and special guest Sir Elton John. This one-of-a-kind show reimagined Lipa’s latest album, Radical Optimism, and served as a televised special set to air soon, delivering an unforgettable night of pop and orchestral magic.

Dressed in a striking red Jean Paul Gaultier gown, Lipa took the stage in the round, surrounded by the grandeur of the Heritage Orchestra and conducted by Ben Foster. She opened the set with the live debut of “End of An Era,” instantly transforming the Royal Albert Hall into a world of sonic brilliance. Fans who arrived “dressed to impress” were treated to unique renditions of every track from Radical Optimism, with the added depth of strings, horns, and choir breathing new life into her music.

“This show is unlike anything I’ve done before,” Dua told the audience, explaining how she wanted to strip her songs back to their “bare bones” to let the music shine in its purest form. This organic sound carried throughout the performance, from the James Bond-like treatment of “Houdini” to the Flamenco-inspired debut of “Maria”.

The crowd erupted when Sir Elton John appeared for a surprise duet of their smash hit “Cold Heart”, a high-energy moment that capped off a remarkable encore. Their chemistry on stage was electric, and the applause was thunderous as they reunited to perform the global chart-topper for the first time since John’s 2022 LA concert.

Another surprise came when Lipa covered Cleo Sol’s “Sunshine,” paying tribute to the “fellow London girl” with a soulful, heartfelt rendition. The night also saw Lipa debut her Barbie soundtrack hit “Dance The Night”, bringing her dancers back on stage for a dazzling finale alongside her mega-hit “Don’t Start Now”.

This show marked Dua Lipa’s first performance in the UK since her celebrated Glastonbury set in June, and it was clear she poured everything into making this night unforgettable. With a mix of pop, neo-soul, and orchestral arrangements, Lipa continues to evolve as a performer, bringing new dimensions to her music.

As fans await the televised special, Dua will head to Asia next month to continue her Radical Optimism tour, before returning to the UK in 2025 for two sold-out nights at Wembley Stadium.

Dua Lipa Royal Albert Hall setlist:

End of an Era

Houdini

Levitating

Maria

French Exit

Sunshine (Cleo Sol cover)

Training Season

These Walls

Whatcha Doing

Love Again

Pretty Please

Illusion

Falling Forever

Anything For Love

Happy For You

Cold Heart (with Elton John)

Be The One

Dance The Night

Don’t Start Now