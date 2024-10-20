Billie Eilish Shines on SNL with Performances from Hit Me Hard and Soft

In her fourth musical guest appearance on Saturday Night Live, Billie Eilish captivated the audience with performances from her latest album, Hit Me Hard and Soft. Hosted by Michael Keaton, this episode saw Eilish and her brother, Finneas, performing two standout tracks, “Birds of a Feather” and “Wildflower.” The set, visually stunning as ever, highlighted Eilish’s artistic evolution, starting with the ethereal “Birds of a Feather,” where she sang inside a transparent cube with blue sky visuals surrounding her. Finneas accompanied her on acoustic guitar, matching the track’s uplifting vibe.

The mood shifted dramatically for “Wildflower,” which was bathed in somber blue light, creating an emotional contrast that showcased the diverse tones of Hit Me Hard and Soft. This album, released in May, has been a critical and commercial success, with all ten tracks debuting in the Billboard Hot 100’s top 40.

Eilish’s Saturday Night Live performance follows three consecutive sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden, where she kicked off the North American leg of her tour. Her next stop is Georgia before wrapping up in Los Angeles this December. Fans can look forward to her touring Australia and Europe in early 2024, as her global success continues to soar.