MC4D Releases Genre-Blending Folktronica Track ‘Be Here With Me Now’ Featuring gavn! and Łaszewo

MC4D continues to push musical boundaries with the release of their new single, “Be Here With Me Now,” a captivating fusion of folk and electronic dance music. Drawing inspiration from the folktronica style of artists like Of Monsters and Men and Avicii, this track combines soulful indie-folk elements with a powerful electronic beat, creating a sound that resonates with fans of both genres.

Opening with ethereal guitar melodies, “Be Here With Me Now” sets the stage for an emotional duet between male and female vocalists, supported by organic instrumentation and gently evolving electronic production. The track’s melancholy chord progression and heartfelt lyrics evoke deep emotions, while its energetic beat keeps listeners engaged. The result is a song that blurs the lines between folk and dance music, delivering a euphoric listening experience.

This release comes ahead of MC4D’s highly anticipated debut EP, building on the success of their previous single, “Afterlife,” which has gained significant traction on Spotify’s Viral 50 charts worldwide. Known for their viral remixes of artists like Zach Bryan, Noah Kahan, and Shaboozey, MC4D is solidifying their place in the folktronica genre with this latest release.

“Be Here With Me Now” showcases MC4D’s signature blend of emotional lyricism and dynamic production, offering a refreshing take on how folk and electronic music can merge. With contributions from gavn! and Łaszewo, the song not only highlights their artistic talents but also paves the way for MC4D’s future in the music scene.

Stream “Be Here With Me Now” and experience the unique folktronica sound that’s redefining the boundaries of modern music.