FKA Twigs Unveils New Single ‘Perfect Stranger’ Ahead of Upcoming Album Eusexua

FKA Twigs releases her second single 'Perfect Stranger,' a pop-infused track from her highly anticipated album Eusexua, set for release in January 2025.

FKA Twigs continues to build excitement for her upcoming album Eusexua with the release of a second single, Perfect Stranger.” Following last month’s title track, this new song offers a poppier, more upbeat sound that contrasts with Twigs’ signature dark, electronic aesthetic.

“Perfect Stranger,” co-produced by Twigs alongside Koreless, Stargate, and Ojivolta, delivers a vibrant club vibe with hypnotic melodies and infectious beats. The track is further enhanced by additional production from Stuart Price, giving it a polished, dance-floor-ready feel. In the chorus, Twigs croons, “You’re perfect, baby / My perfect stranger / You’re beautiful, you’re worth it,” creating a catchy, feel-good anthem.

The release of “Perfect Stranger” is accompanied by a striking music video directed by Jordan Hemingway. The visual continues the sleek, industrial look of the Eusexua universe, complete with steely grays and office settings. Cameos by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Yves Tumor add an extra layer of intrigue, while the BDSM-inspired imagery fits perfectly into Twigs’ bold, artistic style.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the full album, Eusexua, set to drop on January 24, 2025. This marks Twigs’ first studio album since 2019’s Magdalene and her first full-length project since 2022’s Caprisongs. In the meantime, “Perfect Stranger” sets the stage for what promises to be an unforgettable musical journey.

Watch the “Perfect Stranger” music video on top and get ready for FKA Twigs’ upcoming release!

 

