DJ Snake Makes History with “The Final Show” at Stade de France and Announces New Album Nomad

DJ Snake just made electronic music history in his hometown of Paris with the jaw-dropping “The Final Show” on May 10. Held at the legendary Stade de France, the sold-out concert drew 80,000 fans, with another 20,000 joining the afterparty at Accor Arena—marking one of the biggest single-day events in electronic music ever.

Joined by Tiësto and Madeon, DJ Snake delivered more than just a performance. It was a career milestone, a love letter to Paris, and a gateway to a new era in his sound and vision.

The show also served as the official announcement of his third studio album, Nomad, arriving September 5, and the launch of his own record label dedicated to championing the next wave of global DJs.

- Advertisement -

With over 13 billion Spotify streams and multiple YouTube videos surpassing a billion views, DJ Snake could’ve coasted. Instead, he raised the bar—merging Arab, African, and French musical influences into an emotional, high-octane celebration of his roots.

The night was filled with surprises, including the live debut of his single “PARADISE” with Bipolar Sunshine, and the world premiere of “RELOADED” with dubstep titan Space Laces, which triggered the largest Wall of Death ever in an EDM setting.

As flames shot into the sky and the crowd pulsed under Olympic-grade lights and pyrotechnics, Snake closed his show on a note of pure, chaotic bliss—while also announcing the next chapter: headlining EXIT Festival 2025 alongside Tiësto, with Snake closing the event on July 13 at Serbia’s Petrovaradin Fortress.

This wasn’t just “The Final Show.” It was the beginning of the Year of the Snake.