SEVENTEEN Reveal Tracklist for HAPPY BURSTDAY Album Featuring Pharrell & Timbaland

K-pop supergroup SEVENTEEN are entering a bold new era with their upcoming fifth full-length album, HAPPY BURSTDAY, arriving May 26. The 16-track record celebrates the band’s 10th anniversary and signals a sonic rebirth, complete with solo songs from all 13 members and A-list collaborators including Pharrell Williams and Timbaland.

Unveiled via a teaser on social media, the album’s title track “THUNDER” compares each member’s artistic evolution to the force of lightning—symbolizing individuality, power, and transformation. The song was co-composed by SEVENTEEN’s lead producer Woozi, alongside Bumzu and leader S.Coups.

The album’s opener, “HBD” (short for Happy Birthday), kicks off the project with high energy and serves as an anthem to the group’s decade-long journey. Meanwhile, the track “Bad Influence” is grabbing headlines for being co-written and produced by none other than Pharrell, bringing his signature groove to the K-pop world.

- Advertisement -

Fans (known as CARATs) can expect an unprecedented collection of solo songs, with standout tracks like:

🎧 “Skyfall” – The8

🎧 “Damage (feat. Timbaland)” – Hoshi

🎧 “Fortunate Change” – Joshua

🎧 “Unmyeong (운명)” – Woozi

🎧 “Shining Star” – Vernon

🎧 “Jungle” – S.Coups

- Advertisement -

All members were deeply involved in songwriting and composing, working closely with longtime collaborators like Pdogg, EL CAPITXN, and Ha Hyunsang to produce SEVENTEEN’s most ambitious record yet.

The concept trailer reveals the tracklist through a surreal phone booth covered in stickers, hinting at the album’s explosive and unpredictable mood. The group will kick off their comeback with a special live “BURST Stage” on May 25, atop Seoul’s Jamsu Bridge, just one day before the album’s global release.

With HAPPY BURSTDAY, SEVENTEEN aren’t just marking time—they’re rewriting it.