deadmau5 Releases Meowingtons Simulator Game Starring His Late Cat

EDM icon deadmau5 has just dropped something unexpected—and it’s not a new track, but a full-on dance party disguised as a ragdoll cat simulator. Meowingtons Simulator, developed by Oberhasli Studios, is out now on Steam, and it stars none other than Meowingtons, Joel Zimmerman’s beloved late feline.

In this rhythm-driven, physics-based dance game, players take control of Meowingtons and his feline friends, flopping their way through synchronized chaos. The unique control scheme lets players move the cat’s head and butt independently, using intuitive sliders to launch, bounce, pose, and hilariously collide with their environment—all to the beat of deadmau5’s music.

The game features:

Fully Synced Ragdoll Dance Mechanics – Every move lands on beat.

– Every move lands on beat. Cat Customization – Choose skins and unlock wild cosmetics, from shades to custom Mau5heads.

– Choose skins and unlock wild cosmetics, from shades to custom Mau5heads. Multiplayer Mode – Up to 8 players in one room, complete with text and proximity voice chat.

– Up to 8 players in one room, complete with text and proximity voice chat. Build-a-Mau5head – Mix and match glowing, animated parts to build your own rave identity.

According to the game’s press release, “Meowingtons Simulator is hilarious, satisfying, and endlessly remixable.” Whether you’re aiming for rhythm perfection or just want to slam cats into club walls, the game thrives on both chaos and charm.

Multiplayer takes the absurdity to another level, letting friends laugh together while launching each other’s cats across the screen in perfect sync with EDM drops.

More than a game, Meowingtons Simulator feels like a playful tribute from Zimmerman to his iconic pet, wrapped in physics-driven comedy and neon-colored beat drops.

Grab the game now on Steam: Meowingtons Simulator on Steam