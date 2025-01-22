SEVENTEEN and Pharrell Williams Unite for “Bad Influence” at Louis Vuitton FW25

Global K-pop sensation SEVENTEEN has joined forces with 13-time Grammy-winning artist Pharrell Williams for their new single, “Bad Influence”, which premiered during Louis Vuitton’s Fall/Winter 2025 Men’s show at Paris Fashion Week.

Performed by nine members of SEVENTEEN — S.COUPS, HOSHI, WONWOO, WOOZI, THE8, DK, SEUNGKWAN, VERNON, and DINO — the upbeat track blends Pharrell’s innovative production style with SEVENTEEN’s dynamic vocal energy. Pharrell, who serves as Louis Vuitton’s Creative Director for menswear, crafted the song specifically for the high-profile runway event.

“We are happy and honored to collaborate with Pharrell Williams, whom we have deeply admired for a long time,” SEVENTEEN said in a statement. “We truly enjoyed the creative process, which showcases a new side of ourselves. We hope to connect with more listeners worldwide through this collaboration.”

“Bad Influence” debuted during the Paris Fashion Week show on January 21, leaving a lasting impression on attendees as it elevated the dramatic visuals of the runway presentation. Pharrell’s creative vision for the event extended to a meticulously curated soundtrack, which included:

“LV Bag” by BTS’ J-Hope and Don Toliver

by BTS’ J-Hope and Don Toliver “Timeless” by The Weeknd featuring Playboi Carti

by The Weeknd featuring Playboi Carti The iconic “One-Winged Angel” from Final Fantasy VII

SEVENTEEN’s Milestones in 2025

The collaboration with Pharrell comes on the heels of an exciting period for SEVENTEEN:

Greatest Hits Album: SEVENTEEN released 17 Is Right Here, a 21-track retrospective featuring hits like “HOT,” “Rock With You,” and “Super,” as well as new material.

SEVENTEEN released 17 Is Right Here, a 21-track retrospective featuring hits like “HOT,” “Rock With You,” and “Super,” as well as new material. Mini Album Success: In October, they dropped Spill the Feels, including the standout single “Love, Money, Fame” featuring DJ Khaled.

Pharrell’s Creative Momentum

Pharrell Williams has been making waves in both music and film. Recently, he released his animated biopic, Piece by Piece, directed by Morgan Neville. The title track from the movie, written by Pharrell, has been shortlisted for an Academy Award for Best Original Song, with nominations set to be announced on January 23.

“What we made is not like any other movie,” Pharrell shared with Variety. “It’s mind-blowing, in a way, the freedom that we were able to put together in the film, but that only works if you’re channeling your subject.”

Experience the Collaboration

“Bad Influence” is more than just a song — it’s a perfect marriage of high fashion and cutting-edge music. Pharrell Williams and SEVENTEEN have created a memorable soundtrack that captures the bold energy of Louis Vuitton’s Fall/Winter 2025 collection.

Don’t miss this monumental collaboration — stay tuned for the single’s official release and SEVENTEEN’s next steps on the global stage!