SEVENTEEN’s HOSHI X WOOZI Shine in Debut Single Album ‘BEAM’

SEVENTEEN’s HOSHI and WOOZI have officially stepped into the spotlight as a duo with the release of their highly anticipated first single album, BEAM. As key members of SEVENTEEN, HOSHI leads the performance unit while WOOZI serves as the vocal unit’s leader and main producer. Together, they create a powerhouse collaboration that radiates confidence and artistry.

The album’s title, BEAM, symbolizes the light that HOSHI and WOOZI bring to the stage. It’s an extension of their creative synergy, first showcased in Bring It from SEVENTEEN’s 2017 album TEEN, AGE. Now, years later, they return as a dedicated unit, fully embracing their unique sound and chemistry.

Leading the album is 96ers, a track that reflects their journey as longtime friends born in 1996. The song fuses bold production with witty, self-assured lyrics that highlight their growth and ambition. The album also includes PINOCCHIO (feat. So!YoON!), a smooth alternative R&B track exploring love through the metaphor of white lies, and STUPID IDIOT, an electrifying deep house anthem that embodies the duo’s fearless energy.

As HOSHI X WOOZI make their debut as a unit, SEVENTEEN also celebrates a major milestone—10 years of redefining K-pop with their dynamic performances and innovative music. With BEAM, the duo proves that their creative evolution is far from over.