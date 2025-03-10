Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “Luther” Tops Billboard Hot 100 for Third Week

Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s collaboration Luther continues its dominance on the Billboard Hot 100, securing the No. 1 spot for a third consecutive week. The track, which pays homage to legendary R&B singer Luther Vandross through a sample, has resonated with fans, marking another milestone for both artists.

For Lamar, Luther ties his longest run atop the Hot 100, matching his three-week streaks with Not Like Us and Like That in previous years. It also adds to his impressive tally of six No. 1 hits, including Humble., Squabble Up, and his feature on Taylor Swift’s Bad Blood.

Meanwhile, SZA extends her career-best stay at No. 1. She previously topped the chart for a single week with Slime You Out alongside Drake and her solo hit Kill Bill in 2023. With Luther, she continues to prove her lasting impact in the industry.

- Advertisement -

Stay tuned for more music news and chart updates as the industry’s biggest hits continue to shape the year!