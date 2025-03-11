Kendrick Lamar’s ‘GNX’ Returns to No. 1 on Billboard 200 for Third Week

Kendrick Lamar’s GNX has reclaimed its spot at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, marking its third non-consecutive week at the top. The album, originally released in November, edged out fierce competition this week with 90,500 equivalent units, narrowly surpassing Drake and PartyNextDoor’s $ome $exy $ongs 4 U (90,000 units) and Tate McRae’s So Close To What (87,000 units).

This tight race led to a delayed chart update, as the numbers came down to a razor-thin margin. $ome $exy $ongs 4 U had previously dethroned GNX in February, while McRae’s album later took over with the biggest debut for a female artist this year.

Streaming continues to fuel GNX’s dominance, with the album pulling in 103 million streams this week. It also posted solid sales numbers, earning 16,500 of its total 95,000 units from physical and digital purchases. Lamar’s chart success extends beyond the album rankings—his track Luther with SZA is holding strong at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, while Not Like Us and TV Off occupy the No. 3 and No. 4 spots, respectively.

The week’s only new entry in the Billboard 200 Top 10 comes from BLACKPINK’s Lisa, whose solo album Alter Ego debuts at No. 7 with 45,500 units. Despite its lower streaming numbers (23 million streams), it claims the top-selling album title this week, with 28,000 in pure sales. The album features collaborations with Future, Megan Thee Stallion, Rosalía, and Doja Cat, among others.

With Lamar leading both the albums and singles charts, GNX continues to solidify itself as one of the year’s most dominant releases. Stay tuned for more chart updates and industry trends!