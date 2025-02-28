LISA Unveils Debut Solo Album ‘Alter Ego’ with Five Unique Personas

LISA has officially stepped into the spotlight with Alter Ego, her highly anticipated debut solo album. Moving beyond her BLACKPINK roots, the 15-track record sees her exploring new sonic landscapes, embodying five distinct personas that reflect different facets of her artistry.

Featuring an impressive lineup of collaborators, Alter Ego kicks off with Born Again, a powerful opener featuring RAYE and Doja Cat. Rosalía joins LISA on New Woman, while Future brings his signature style to FXCK UP THE WORLD. Megan Thee Stallion adds her energy to Rapunzel, and Tyla rounds out the album’s collaborations on the sultry When I’m With You.

The concept behind Alter Ego introduces fans to five different personas—each representing a unique side of LISA. Roxi, the rebellious rockstar, brings fierce confidence, while Sunni embraces avant-garde experimentation. Kiki embodies the playful Y2K aesthetic, Speedi thrives in the fast lane, and Vixi channels raw, unapologetic energy. Together, these alter egos paint a vivid picture of LISA’s range as an artist, proving her ability to break boundaries and redefine herself outside of BLACKPINK.

With Alter Ego, LISA cements her status as a solo powerhouse, delivering a bold and diverse musical experience. The album is now available on all streaming platforms, and fans can dive into the striking visuals for FXCK UP THE WORLD (Vixi Solo Version)—a track that perfectly captures the album’s fearless energy.