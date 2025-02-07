LISA Teams Up with Doja Cat & RAYE for Explosive New Single Born Again

LISA, Doja Cat & RAYE Unite for Electrifying New Single Born Again

BLACKPINK’s LISA has kicked off the year with a bang, teaming up with Doja Cat and RAYE for her latest powerhouse single, “Born Again”. This exciting collaboration blends their unique styles into a high-energy anthem, setting the stage for LISA’s long-awaited solo debut album, Alter Ego, dropping on February 28.

Produced by Andrew Wells and RAYE, Born Again runs just under four minutes but delivers an unforgettable sonic experience. The track sees LISA, Doja Cat, and RAYE each bring their signature artistry to the table, creating an empowering pop anthem that blends LISA’s K-pop edge, Doja’s effortless flow, and RAYE’s distinct vocal flair.

Accompanying the single is a visually stunning music video, directed by Bardia Zeinali. Split into four cinematic parts, the video offers a mesmerizing, artistic take on the song, filled with intricate choreography, striking fashion, and a narrative that amplifies the track’s themes of transformation and empowerment.

Born Again serves as the latest teaser from LISA’s upcoming debut solo album, Alter Ego, following previously released singles:

“New Woman” ft. Rosalía – A bold and genre-defying track.

ft. Rosalía – A bold and genre-defying track. “Moonlit Floor” – A moody, atmospheric ballad.

– A moody, atmospheric ballad. “Rockstar” – A fierce, attitude-filled anthem.

Beyond music, LISA is also expanding her artistic range—before Alter Ego drops, fans can catch her in the new season of HBO’s The White Lotus, showcasing her acting talents in a highly anticipated role.

Listen to Born Again Now

LISA continues to prove her global impact, and Born Again is just a taste of what’s to come. Stream the new single now and get ready for the arrival of Alter Ego on February 28.