Amelie Lens and Charlotte De Witte Unleash Explosive New EP, One Mind

Amelie Lens and Charlotte De Witte Drop Explosive One Mind EP

Belgian techno powerhouses Amelie Lens and Charlotte De Witte have finally unleashed their highly anticipated collaborative EP, One Mind. This marks a historic moment in the electronic music scene, bringing together two of the genre’s most influential figures for a sonic journey filled with high-energy beats and hypnotic rhythms.

A Long-Awaited Techno Collaboration

Hints of the collaboration first surfaced in September 2024, when the duo announced a series of back-to-back performances at Flanders Expo in Ghent. With two of the three monumental events already taking place on January 31st and February 1st, 2025, fans eagerly awaited confirmation of a musical release. Last week, the wait was finally over, as Lens and De Witte revealed details of One Mind.

The final event in this trilogy of techno spectacles is set to take place on Saturday, February 8th, 2025, where an audience of 69,000 ravers will witness the culmination of this extraordinary project.

- Advertisement -

Inside One Mind: Two Tracks of Pure Energy

The two-track EP features:

“One Mind” – A relentless, high-octane anthem that encapsulates the duo’s signature big-room techno sound.

– A relentless, high-octane anthem that encapsulates the duo’s signature big-room techno sound. “Where Do We Go” – A pulsating, atmospheric cut featuring haunting vocals from both artists.

Each track showcases the unique artistry of Lens and De Witte while merging their styles into a seamless blend of pounding basslines and hypnotic melodies.

This marks the first-ever studio collaboration between the two, making One Mind a milestone release in modern techno. With the raw energy of their DJ sets translated into these productions, the EP is already generating massive buzz across the electronic music world.

Where to Listen

One Mind is available now on all major streaming platforms. Whether you’re gearing up for the final Flanders Expo event or simply craving an electrifying techno fix, this EP is a must-listen.

Listen below and immerse yourself in the sound of two of techno’s greatest forces joining together.