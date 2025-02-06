Pacha Ibiza Welcomes First Female Resident DJ in History

Blond:ish Makes History as Pacha Ibiza’s First Female Resident DJ

For over five decades, Pacha Ibiza has been a mecca for dance music lovers, hosting legendary DJs and unforgettable nights. However, until now, the club had never featured a female resident DJ. That changes in 2025 as Blond:ish, the globally recognized house producer and DJ, takes center stage with her exclusive residency, Abracadabra.

Breaking Barriers in Ibiza Nightlife

When visitors step off the plane in Ibiza, they are greeted by a sea of billboards promoting the island’s biggest club nights—predominantly showcasing male artists. This longstanding gender imbalance in the industry was something Pacha Ibiza and its new owners, FIVE, sought to challenge. Aloki Batra, CEO of FIVE, recognized the need for change and saw an opportunity to innovate while maintaining Pacha’s legendary status.

Blond:ish, real name Vivie-ann Bakos, is a natural choice for this pioneering role. Known for her vibrant, uplifting house music and immersive performances, she has headlined global festivals, remixed tracks for icons like Taylor Swift and Madonna, and led the Bye Bye Plastic movement to eliminate single-use plastics in the music industry.

The Magic of Abracadabra

Launching on May 21, 2025, Abracadabra will run for 11 weeks, transforming Pacha into a realm of musical enchantment. The event promises a multi-sensory experience featuring:

Holographic installations that create an illusion of levitation.

that create an illusion of levitation. “Press for Champagne” buttons on the dance floor for an elevated VIP experience.

on the dance floor for an elevated VIP experience. Magicians and illusionists surprising guests with spontaneous VIP upgrades.

surprising guests with spontaneous VIP upgrades. A meticulously curated soundtrack designed to inspire joy and connection.

“A residency allows for ongoing evolution,” Bakos explains. “Week after week, we fine-tune the experience, making it more magical as the season unfolds.”

A New Era for Pacha Ibiza

While Blond:ish never set out to be a trailblazer for female DJs, she acknowledges the broader industry impact of this milestone. “Seeing all-male billboards in Ibiza is a reminder of how far we still have to go,” she says. “But change is happening, and this residency is part of that.”

Aloki Batra, who witnessed Blond:ish’s electrifying sets at Pacha in 2024, knew she was the perfect fit. “Her energy is infectious, and she connects with the dancefloor in a way that’s truly special,” he says.

Sustainability at the Core

Beyond her music, Blond:ish is committed to sustainability. Her upcoming album, Never Walk Alone, will be released on bio-based vinyl, cutting 90% of CO2 emissions. Through Bye Bye Plastic, she continues to push the industry toward greener alternatives, aligning seamlessly with Pacha’s sustainability efforts.

Pacha Ibiza, already operating on 100% renewable electricity, is taking further steps by minimizing water usage and seeking LEED Gold certification for its properties. Blond:ish hopes these efforts will inspire other clubs on the island to follow suit.

A Season Not to Be Missed

With Blond:ish at the helm, Abracadabra at Pacha Ibiza is set to redefine the Ibiza nightlife experience. Combining music, innovation, and sustainability, this residency is more than just a party—it’s a movement.

Don’t miss the magic. Abracadabra begins May 21, 2025, at Pacha Ibiza.