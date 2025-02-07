Poppy Transforms Sabrina Carpenter’s Taste with a Dark, Edgy Cover

Poppy has unveiled a bold new take on Sabrina Carpenter’s viral hit “Taste”, stripping it down and infusing it with her signature industrial edge for triple j’s Like A Version series. The unexpected reinterpretation blends eerie, atmospheric production with a moody, sultry delivery, showcasing Poppy’s ability to reshape mainstream pop into something entirely her own.

Recorded during her recent Australian tour with Bad Omens, the performance takes a minimalist yet haunting approach, replacing the track’s glossy pop sheen with darker, distorted instrumentation. Adding to the intrigue, Poppy seamlessly weaves in elements of The Divinyls’ 1990 classic “I Touch Myself”, a move that adds an extra layer of depth and nostalgia to the performance.

Poppy, dressed in sleek all-black, explained her song choice with characteristic nonchalance, stating, “I love her voice, and I think she’s very pretty. And the song is really fun to sing, so here we are.” Her interpretation offers a refreshing contrast to Carpenter’s sultry original, replacing playful flirtation with an eerie sense of mystery.

The performance also features Jordan Fish, formerly of Bring Me The Horizon, handling production duties while donning a masked persona. His influence lends a heavy, industrial-tinged aesthetic that enhances Poppy’s signature alt-metal style.

As Poppy continues her genre-defying evolution, this cover arrives at a pivotal moment in her career. Recently nominated for Best Metal Performance at the 2025 Grammys for her track “Suffocate” with Knocked Loose, she has cemented her place as a unique force in the alternative and metal scenes. Meanwhile, Sabrina Carpenter is celebrating her own milestones, having won her first two Grammy Awards for Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Poppy’s Like A Version performance joins a long list of unforgettable covers featured on the show, which has previously hosted artists like Billie Eilish, Arctic Monkeys, and Childish Gambino reworking unexpected tracks. Whether this creative reinterpretation hints at a future collaboration between Poppy and Carpenter remains unknown, but one thing is certain—Poppy has left an unmistakable mark on one of the year’s biggest pop hits.