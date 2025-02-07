Prince’s Estate & Netflix Announce New Documentary, Cancel Long-Awaited Film

Prince’s estate and Netflix have reached a new mutual agreement, officially canceling the long-awaited documentary directed by Ezra Edelman in favor of an entirely new project. The upcoming documentary promises to feature exclusive content from Prince’s archive, offering an intimate look into the life and artistry of the legendary musician.

Announced via social media on February 7, the estate confirmed that this new partnership with Netflix will develop and produce fresh content, although no details about the new film’s direction, creative team, or release timeline have been revealed.

The now-canceled documentary had been in development for over four years, originally helmed by Ava DuVernay before Edelman took over. Given unprecedented access to Prince’s vast archive, Edelman had been crafting a multi-part series meant to offer a deep dive into the musician’s life and career.

However, tensions between Edelman and Prince’s estate surfaced in July 2024, when reports suggested that the project had been blocked due to creative disagreements. According to sources, the estate felt the documentary contained “dramatic factual inaccuracies” and “sensationalized” portrayals of key moments in Prince’s life. Additionally, the contract initially specified a six-hour series, but Edelman reportedly delivered nine hours, leading to a dispute over contractual obligations.

With this latest announcement, the focus now shifts to what the new Prince documentary will bring. Given the estate’s direct involvement and control over archival materials, fans can expect an in-depth and authorized perspective on Prince’s legacy. Whether the project will follow a traditional documentary format or take a more creative storytelling approach remains to be seen.

For now, anticipation builds as Netflix and Prince’s estate work behind the scenes on what could become the definitive film on the iconic artist’s life. Stay tuned for more updates on the upcoming documentary.